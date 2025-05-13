TIEA Expands R&D, Manufacturing With INR 22 Cr From Jamwant, Valour, Others Funds to support manufacturing expansion, R&D, and reduce reliance on imports

Co-founders of TIEA Connectors

TIEA Connectors Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based B2B ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) startup, has raised INR 22 crore in a funding round led by Jamwant Ventures and Valour Capital, with participation from 8X Ventures and IvyCap.

The funds will be deployed to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen R&D capabilities, and meet growing demand across sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), drones, aerospace, and defence.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jamwant Ventures, Valour Capital, 8X Ventures, and IvyCap as we scale our operations, drive innovation, and continue delivering world-class solutions to our customers," said Ajith Sasidharan, CEO and Co-founder of TIEA Connectors.

Founded in 2020 by Ajith Sasidharan (CEO) and Punit Shridhar Joshi (CTO), TIEA Connectors specialises in the design, development, and manufacturing of customised low-voltage miniature electronic connectors and contact solutions.

The startup offers a diverse range of products including fire-retardant (FR) connectors, wireless connectors for power transmission, harsh-environment connectors with enhanced mechanical stability, and specialised solutions for sectors such as EVs, drones, consumer electronics, aerospace, and defence.

The company's products are mission-critical components and have found significant traction in sectors where precision, durability, and performance are essential. A key milestone for the company was winning the prestigious IDEX Challenge – DISC 12 for its advanced interconnect solution for defence applications.

Incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), TIEA continues to collaborate with the institute on cutting-edge R&D. With multiple patents granted, the company is emerging as a technological leader in India's industrial electronics ecosystem.

"Our investment in TIEA aligns with our mission to support indigenous manufacturing and enhance India's industrial ecosystem. The company's demand is far exceeding supply," said Karan Goshar, Managing Partner at Valour Capital.

Cdr Navneet Kaushik, Managing Partner at Jamwant Ventures, added, "TIEA bridges the gap in creating locally developed connectors, allowing Indian manufacturers to build with fully indigenous supply chains."

With operations already running at 90% capacity and a 4x revenue growth in FY2025, TIEA is well-positioned to lead India's push for self-reliance in electronics manufacturing and elevate its role in the global supply chain.
