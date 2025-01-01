Abhijeet Pai
Brigade Group and Gruhas Launch INR 300 Cr Earth Fund for PropTech and Sustainability Startups
The Earth Fund aims to make USD 1-2 million investments in startups that have a proven product-market fit, with plans to support 10 to 15 companies initially and reserve capital for follow-on rounds.
Broadway Secures Strategic Investment from Gruhas to Expand Experiential Retail
The latest investment will fuel Broadway's innovative experiential commerce model, enhancing its footprint in India's evolving retail landscape.
Dreamtime Learning Secures Funding from Gruhas to Revolutionise Education
With the fresh funds, Dreamtime Learning aims to expand its micro-school model in metro cities, enhance its global online school, and strengthen its B2B education presence with innovative curriculum solutions.
Primus Senior Living Secures USD 20 Mn Seed Funding Led by General Catalyst
The funding will be instrumental in developing a comprehensive eldercare platform that integrates healthcare, wellness, lifestyle, and social engagement services—all delivered within the comfort of seniors' homes.