You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Broadway has secured a strategic investment from Gruhas, the investment firm led by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai, to accelerate its retail expansion.

Founded by Vivek Biyani, Broadway is already backed by industry leaders such as Rana Daggubati, Apurva Salarpuria, and Anarock, led by Anuj Puri.

The latest investment will fuel Broadway's innovative experiential commerce model, enhancing its footprint in India's evolving retail landscape.

Vivek Biyani, Founder of Broadway, said, "Our collaboration with Gruhas represents a pivotal moment for D2C brands in India. Broadway's unique ecosystem, which mirrors the online space for digital natives, will now be complemented by Gruhas's expertise in the D2C ecosystem."

"This partnership will not only provide emerging brands with strategic growth opportunities but also create a seamless transition between online and offline retail. With this support, we aim to nurture innovative brands and scale their presence in a rapidly evolving consumer landscape," he added.

Broadway, a first-of-its-kind experiential commerce platform, seamlessly blends brands with content, creators, and commerce to redefine modern retail. The company launched its first store in Delhi, followed by a second store in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills on March 9, 2025. Spanning 35,000 square feet, the Hyderabad outlet houses over 200 digital-native brands, including CosRX, Minimalist, The Good Bug, Rareism, and Mokobara, alongside celebrity-founded labels like Arks and SuperYou. Designed for immersive shopping, Broadway features interactive spaces such as salons, event stages, a Longevity Clinic, a Nail Bar, a Pet Spa, and a Sneaker Studio, making retail an experience rather than just a transaction.

Over the next few months, Broadway plans to expand into Bandra (Mumbai), Gurugram, and Pune, introducing a personalised digital shopping experience. This investment underscores confidence in Broadway's hybrid retail model, which integrates physical stores with a digital ecosystem, marking the next phase of strategic growth.

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Gruhas, commented, "Retail is evolving beyond just transactions—it's about experience, engagement, and community. The brands that win will be those that seamlessly blend digital and physical, offering more than just a product. Broadway is redefining modern retail, and we see this shift as inevitable. The next phase of commerce isn't just about selling—it's about storytelling, interaction, and building real-world touchpoints for digital-first brands."

The Gruhas-Broadway collaboration marks a significant milestone in omnichannel retail, empowering D2C brands through experiential commerce to drive growth and deeper consumer engagement.