Brigade Group and Gruhas Launch INR 300 Cr Earth Fund for PropTech and Sustainability Startups The Earth Fund aims to make USD 1-2 million investments in startups that have a proven product-market fit, with plans to support 10 to 15 companies initially and reserve capital for follow-on rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

[L-R] Nirupa Shankar and Abhijeet Pai

Real estate company Brigade Group and investment firm Gruhas, co-founded by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai, have unveiled the INR 300 crore Earth Fund, aimed at fostering real estate technology and sustainability startups.

The fund, which includes an INR 100 crore green shoe option, is a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) that will back startups at pre-Series A and Series A stages.

The Earth Fund will make USD 1-2 million investments in startups that have a proven product-market fit, with plans to support 10 to 15 companies initially and reserve capital for follow-on rounds.

Key investment sectors include proptech, construction tech, real estate solutions, and asset utilisation, alongside climate tech, clean tech, smart mobility, and energy solutions.

The fund is spearheaded by Nirupa Shankar, Joint MD, Brigade Enterprises, Abhijeet Pai, Co-Founder, Gruhas, Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Gruhas & Zerodha, and Mohan Parvatikar, Independent Director, Zoiros Projects. Several startups are already being evaluated, with investments expected to be announced soon.

Abhijeet Pai emphasised the urgent need for innovation in real estate and construction, an industry that remains under-digitised. "With India's population exceeding 1.4 billion, modernising our built environment is critical. Earth Fund isn't just capital; it's a catalyst for transformation, helping startups integrate technology with real estate and sustainability," he said.

Gruhas, known for investments in over 50 companies, continues its focus on proptech, sustainability, and consumer brands, positioning itself as a leader in shaping the future of real estate innovation.
