Dreamtime Learning Secures Funding from Gruhas to Revolutionise Education With the fresh funds, Dreamtime Learning aims to expand its micro-school model in metro cities, enhance its global online school, and strengthen its B2B education presence with innovative curriculum solutions.

Dreamtime Learning, founded by renowned educator Lina Ashar, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding round from Gruhas, an investment firm led by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai.

The funding will accelerate Dreamtime Learning's mission of transforming education through conscious learning, adaptability, and problem-solving, moving away from conventional industrial-age teaching methods.

The company has already achieved key milestones, including launching India's first Micro-School Network in Hyderabad and a futuristic online school serving learners in 40+ countries. Additionally, its "Powered by Dreamtime Learning" initiative has partnered with over 60 schools worldwide to provide cutting-edge curriculum solutions.

The newly raised capital will support the expansion of Dreamtime Learning's micro-school model across metro cities and enhance its global online school. Additionally, the company aims to deepen its presence in the B2B education sector, providing innovative curriculum solutions to institutions worldwide.

Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning, stated, "This investment is not just about financial growth—it validates our mission to revolutionize education. Dreamtime Learning is built on the principles of self-mastery, adaptability, and curiosity—qualities that truly prepare learners for the future. With the backing of Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai-led Gruhas, we are set to scale our impact and reshape education for a rapidly evolving world."

Investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath said, "Traditional education focuses too much on memorization and not enough on adaptability, critical thinking, and problem-solving. The future belongs to those who can learn, unlearn, and relearn at speed. Education must evolve beyond rigid structures and encourage curiosity, self-mastery, and independent thinking."

Sudipta Saha, Founding Chief Business Officer at Dreamtime Learning, added, "Both Nikhil and Lina are pioneers in their fields. This alignment will enable Dreamtime Learning to set new benchmarks in future-ready education while staying true to our mission of delivering world-class learning solutions."

Dreamtime Learning is shaping the future of education by integrating technology, neuroscience, and innovative pedagogy, offering micro-schools, online learning, and curriculum solutions for the next generation of learners.
