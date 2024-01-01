Ashish Kacholia

News and Trends

Instant Food Brand Yu Raises INR 55 Cr in Series B Funding to Accelerate Growth

With the raised funds, the consumer food brand aims to expand its distribution channels and strengthen its product offerings, especially in its newly launched range of 100% fruit juices.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Fintech Firm BASIC Home Loan Bags USD 10.6 Mn to Drive Innovation in Underserved Housing Market

Mortgage distribution platform plans to use the fresh funding to broaden market reach, develop its lending portfolio, and strengthen technological expertise.

News and Trends

VIKRAN Engineering's Pre-IPO Round Closes with INR 100 Cr Backing from Mukul Agarwal, Negen Undiscovered Fund, and More

Earlier in January 2024, India Inflection Opportunity Fund and Ashish Kacholia had invested INR 85 crore for an approximately 11% stake in the company.

News and Trends

Novavente, Neo San, and Machaxi Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.