Ashish Kacholia
Instant Food Brand Yu Raises INR 55 Cr in Series B Funding to Accelerate Growth
With the raised funds, the consumer food brand aims to expand its distribution channels and strengthen its product offerings, especially in its newly launched range of 100% fruit juices.
Fintech Firm BASIC Home Loan Bags USD 10.6 Mn to Drive Innovation in Underserved Housing Market
Mortgage distribution platform plans to use the fresh funding to broaden market reach, develop its lending portfolio, and strengthen technological expertise.
VIKRAN Engineering's Pre-IPO Round Closes with INR 100 Cr Backing from Mukul Agarwal, Negen Undiscovered Fund, and More
Earlier in January 2024, India Inflection Opportunity Fund and Ashish Kacholia had invested INR 85 crore for an approximately 11% stake in the company.
Novavente, Neo San, and Machaxi Raise Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.