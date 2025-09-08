Venture Catalysts Raises INR 150 Cr to Boost Leadership and Launch New Funds

The primary round valued the firm at USD 200 million post-money, while secondary transactions were independently priced between existing shareholders and new investors.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Venture Catalysts, a multi-stage venture investing platform, has raised INR 150 crore (about USD 18 million) through a combination of primary and secondary share sales.

The fresh capital will be directed towards strengthening leadership teams, launching new funds and developing AI-enabled tools to improve due diligence and reporting for limited partners, the firm said in a statement.

The primary round values Venture Catalysts at about USD 200 million on a post-money basis. Secondary deals were priced separately between existing stakeholders and new investors.

The latest funding saw participation from a diverse group including public market investors, corporates and family offices. New backers include Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel of Finquest, LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth and Vinod Dugar of RDB Group.

They join existing investors such as Radhakishan Damani (DMart), Kamal Agarwal (Haldiram), Enam Securities, Capri Global, Anil Singhvi (Zee Business) alongside founder-investors Aman Gupta (boAt), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Nirmit Parikh (Apna), and Srinath Ramakkrushnan (Zetwerk).

Founded in 2016, Venture Catalysts operates through deal-by-deal syndication using angel alternative investment funds and also runs a venture capital arm that builds Category II AIFs with institutional anchors and fund managers. The valuation pertains only to Venture Catalysts as a platform and not to the funds it manages.

The firm manages assets of over USD 500 million across funds, of which about USD 200 million has been deployed through syndication. Its portfolio includes more than 400 companies such as Renee Cosmetics, InsuranceDekho, BharatPe, Zypp Electric, Wiom and Kissan Konnect.