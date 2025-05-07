The Mumbai-based startup aims to deploy the fresh funds to space-qualify its proprietary technologies within the next 12 months, grow its high-performance engineering team, and accelerate the deployment of satellite life-extension platforms in global markets.

Spacetech startup InspeCity has raised USD 5.6 million (INR 46 crore) in its Seed funding round led by Ashish Kacholia, with participation from Speciale Invest, Shastra VC, Antler India, DeVC, MGF-Kavachh, and Anicut Capital.

Founded in 2022 by Prof Arindrajit Chowdhury, a professor at IIT Bombay, along with other IIT Bombay alumni, Mumbai-based InspeCity is developing in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM) solutions. Its flagship offering, VEDA (Vehicle for Life Extension and De-orbiting Activities), integrates propulsion systems, robotic arms, and RPOD (Rendezvous, Proximity Operations, and Docking) technologies. A demo mission for VEDA is planned for 2027.

"Our mission is to redefine the economics and sustainability of satellite operations," said Prof Chowdhury. "By extending the lifespan of on-orbit assets and reducing orbital debris, we unlock a cleaner, more sustainable, and cost-efficient future for space. This capital infusion validates our unique approach and fast-tracks our journey to market leadership in satellite life-extension."

The startup aims to provide lower-cost, fully integrated life-extension services as an alternative to global ISAM providers. It has already achieved key technical milestones, including wins in India's iDEX defence innovation challenges, and signed an MoU with Japan's Orbital Lasers to explore laser-based space debris removal. While the US and Europe remain core markets, InspeCity also sees strong opportunities in Southeast Asia and West Asia.

Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner at Speciale Invest, said, "InspeCity represents the next wave of Indian deeptech: visionary, globally relevant, and deeply technical… uniquely positioned to lead the charge in orbital sustainability."

Ashish Kacholia added, "InspeCity's bold vision for satellite life-extension… backed by a fully integrated stack of propulsion, robotics, and sensing technologies, positions them to become a global leader in in-orbit servicing."

With this milestone round, InspeCity emerges as India's first vertically integrated platform for satellite life-extension, targeting the USD 14 billion ISAM market, and solidifying its place in the future of sustainable space infrastructure.