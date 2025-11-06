Finance Buddha Raises INR 20.4 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of SME IPO Prominent investor Ashish Kacholia, through Bengal Finance and Investment, emerged as the largest anchor investor, contributing around INR 7.17 crore.

Finance Buddha (Finbud Financial Services Limited) announced the successful completion of its anchor book allocation ahead of its upcoming SME Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company has raised about INR 20.4 crore from a mix of domestic and foreign portfolio investors, with the anchor book oversubscribed 1.6 times.

A total of nine institutional investors participated in the anchor round. Prominent investor Ashish Kacholia, through Bengal Finance and Investment, emerged as the largest anchor investor, contributing around INR 7.17 crore.

Bandhan Small Cap Fund also participated with an investment of about INR 6.17 crore. This marks Bandhan's first investment as an anchor in an SME IPO and a rare instance of a mutual fund joining such an offering. Together, these two investors account for nearly two-thirds of the total funds raised.

The remaining seven investors, a mix of domestic and foreign funds, each invested around INR 1 crore.

The SME IPO will consist of a 100 percent fresh issue of 50.48 lakh equity shares, priced between INR 140 and INR 142 per share. The issue will open for public subscription on November 6, 2025, and close on November 10, 2025.

Founded in 2012, Finance Buddha operates as a hybrid retail loan distribution platform connecting individuals and small businesses with banks and non-banking financial institutions.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to enhance its technology platform, expand its agent network, and strengthen its presence in emerging markets.

SKI Capital Services Limited is acting as the book running lead manager for the issue, and Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the registrar.
