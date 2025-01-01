Atrium Angels

News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Blume Ventures Leads USD 3.4 Mn Funding for Gurugram-Based Medtech Startup Zoplar

With the newly raised funding, Zoplar plans to strengthen its operational capabilities by focusing on backward integration in the supply chain and developing a robust service engineering team.

News and Trends

LISSUN and Zintlr Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Expansion and Innovation

Two Indian startups, LISSUN and Zintlr, have recently closed early-stage funding rounds, signaling continued investor interest in the mental health and AI-driven SaaS sectors.

News and Trends

Grocery Retailer SuperK Secures USD 6 Mn in Series A from Blume Ventures and Others

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds into technology infrastructure, hiring, and amplifying the platform's reach to fuel connections between digital native brands and their customer base.