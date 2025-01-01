Atrium Angels
Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn
The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.
Blume Ventures Leads USD 3.4 Mn Funding for Gurugram-Based Medtech Startup Zoplar
With the newly raised funding, Zoplar plans to strengthen its operational capabilities by focusing on backward integration in the supply chain and developing a robust service engineering team.
LISSUN and Zintlr Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Expansion and Innovation
Two Indian startups, LISSUN and Zintlr, have recently closed early-stage funding rounds, signaling continued investor interest in the mental health and AI-driven SaaS sectors.
Grocery Retailer SuperK Secures USD 6 Mn in Series A from Blume Ventures and Others
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds into technology infrastructure, hiring, and amplifying the platform's reach to fuel connections between digital native brands and their customer base.