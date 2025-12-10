The funding round was led by Fireside Ventures and V3 Ventures, with Atrium Angels also participating.

Plant based nutrition startup Earthful has secured INR 26 crore (USD 2.89 million) in a pre Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures and V3 Ventures.

Atrium Angels also participated in the round.

The Hyderabad-based startup was earlier featured on Shark Tank India and had raised around USD 1 million from angel investors and family offices. The startup recorded more than 3x growth in the last financial year, driven mainly by strong customer retention.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its women's health product portfolio and strengthen its teams in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Part of the capital will also be used for product development and brand focused growth initiatives.

Earthful was founded by sisters Veda Gogineni and Sudha Gogineni. The startup develops clean label nutrition products using plant based ingredients. It focuses on preventive nutrition and simple formulations, with growing emphasis on women's health.

The founders said the brand is the first in India to offer multivitamins designed specifically for menopausal women, combining vitamins, minerals, and selected herbs. Earthful also operates in the plant protein segment.

In the past two years, the startup said it has built a customer base of more than 2 lakh users supported by repeat purchases. Its current product range includes daily multivitamins for different age groups, plant protein variants, and products for skin, hair, and sleep.