General Catalyst Leads INR 23.5 Cr Funding in Fintech Startup AxiTrust Atrium Angels, YAN Network, Supermorpheous and several angel investors also participated in the seed round.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aditya Tulsian, CEO and Co-founder, AxiTrust | LinkedIn

Fintech startup AxiTrust has secured INR 23.5 crore in seed funding in a round led by General Catalyst with participation from Atrium Angels, YAN Network, Supermorpheous and several angel investors.

The Gurugram-based startup plans to use the capital to build digital infrastructure that will support the large-scale adoption of surety bonds within India's banking, insurance and procurement sectors.

Founded in 2024 by Aditya Tulsian, Rajeev Chari and Mukund Daga, AxiTrust focuses on creating a scalable trust layer for the MSME ecosystem. The startup works closely with insurers, financial institutions and policy stakeholders to promote the use of digital surety solutions.

AxiTrust Surety is a technology led platform designed to help the financial ecosystem shift from conventional bank guarantees to insurance backed digital alternatives. It aims to streamline issuance, underwriting and management of surety bonds, enabling secure and efficient deployment for banks, insurers and government procurement platforms.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae