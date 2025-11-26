Atrium Angels, YAN Network, Supermorpheous and several angel investors also participated in the seed round.

Fintech startup AxiTrust has secured INR 23.5 crore in seed funding in a round led by General Catalyst with participation from Atrium Angels, YAN Network, Supermorpheous and several angel investors.

The Gurugram-based startup plans to use the capital to build digital infrastructure that will support the large-scale adoption of surety bonds within India's banking, insurance and procurement sectors.

Founded in 2024 by Aditya Tulsian, Rajeev Chari and Mukund Daga, AxiTrust focuses on creating a scalable trust layer for the MSME ecosystem. The startup works closely with insurers, financial institutions and policy stakeholders to promote the use of digital surety solutions.

AxiTrust Surety is a technology led platform designed to help the financial ecosystem shift from conventional bank guarantees to insurance backed digital alternatives. It aims to streamline issuance, underwriting and management of surety bonds, enabling secure and efficient deployment for banks, insurers and government procurement platforms.