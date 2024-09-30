Two Indian startups, LISSUN and Zintlr, have recently closed early-stage funding rounds, signaling continued investor interest in the mental health and AI-driven SaaS sectors.

RPSG Capital Leads USD 2.5 Mn Pre-Series A Round in Mental Health Startup LISSUN

Mental health platform LISSUN has raised USD 2.5 million in its pre-Series A round, led by RPSG Capital Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from new investors like Multiply Ventures and Atrium Angels, along with existing backers such as Ivycap Ventures, Rainmatter, and Sucseed Ventures. This brings the company's total capital raised to USD 5 million.

The fresh capital will be used to expand its network, improve its technological infrastructure, and broaden its service offerings.

Reflecting on the fund raised, Dr Krishna Veer Singh, Co-founder and CEO, of LISSUN, said, "This Pre-Series A funding reinforces LISSUN's mission to solve mental health at scale. It equips us with the crucial resources needed to expand our services, enhance our technology, grow our team, and increase our reach."

"With this investment, we are further empowered to deliver high-quality, accessible mental health care to those who need it most, driving significant advancements in the field and setting new benchmarks for excellence in mental health care across India," he added.

Founded in 2021 by Dr Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta, LISSUN focuses on providing integrated mental health solutions.

The platform collaborates with healthcare, corporate, and educational institutions to tackle high-stress challenges like chronic illness, exam anxiety, and workplace pressure.

LISSUN has already impacted over 75,000 lives with 100,000 mental health sessions. Through its division, Sunshine by Lissun, it provides child development services, addressing neurodevelopmental and behavioral disorders. With a team of psychologists, therapists, and educators, LISSUN continues to make mental healthcare accessible to those in need.

Zintlr Raises INR 7.5 Cr Funding to Accelerate AI-Driven Sales Prospecting Expansion

Zintlr, a B2B SaaS platform specialising in sales intelligence and prospecting, has raised INR 7.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Om Jain. Notable investors include JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Vimal Shah of Bidco Group, Sparsh Jain of JG International Infra Limited, Vinod Dugar of Modak Vyapaar Private Limited, and Vimal Khivesara. Additionally, Ramesh Jain from GM Electrical and Prabhakar from Gopalan Enterprises have invested in the startup.

The fresh funds will support Zintlr's plans to expand its team, explore new markets, and develop innovative product verticals focused on intelligence.

"This funding will enable us to continue our strong focus on R&D and customer acquisition, bridging the market gap and seizing huge opportunities," said Ravi Jain, Founder of Zintlr.

Zintlr founded in 2022, by Ravi Jain, Ujwal Kumar and Pranay Khariwal, is an AI Powered Buyer Intelligence platform, combined with a curated contact database, revenue intelligence, and other powerful insights and prospects for niche markets and geo-locations.

It assists various large corporates and MNCs to shorten their sales cycle, increasing conversion rates, close more deals by using the company's enterprise version, and to identify their total addressable market (TAM).

The company also boasts the B2B intel for targeting specific markets like India, among other geographies, and provides in-depth personality insights on prospects to anticipate objections, tailor pitches, negotiate effectively, and build stronger relationships.

Rajat Mehta, Chairman, JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), added,"Zintlr's unique approach of leveraging AI-powered insights and B2B sales intelligence aligns perfectly with the growing need for smarter, faster business operations."