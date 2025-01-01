Bain Capital
Earthful Secures INR 5 Cr Funding to Expand Clean, Plant-Based Nutrition Offerings
Funds raised to be used in R&D of new products, improving brand presence and building a strong core team.
India Resurgence Fund Invests INR 1,000 Cr in Anthea Aromatics, Takes Controlling Stake
This investment marks the first deployment from IndiaRF's second fund, which is currently being raised, and its second investment in the specialty chemicals sector.
Bain Capital Secures USD 9 Bn for Global Special Situations Fund II
With over USD 20 billion in assets, Bain Capital's Special Situations strategy supports companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners through growth, M&A, liquidity, and distressed investments, offering tailored solutions and partnerships across all market cycles.
Macrotech Developers Acquires Bain Capital's Stake in 3 Joint Entities for INR 307 Cr
Macrotech Developers acquired stakes of 30%, 33.33%, and 33.33% in Bellissimo Digital, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC for INR 307 crore, with completion timelines of 30 to 180 days.