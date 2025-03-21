Bain Capital Acquires Joint Control in Manappuram Finance with INR 4,385 Cr Investment As part of the deal, Bain Capital will acquire an 18.0% stake in Manappuram Finance on a fully diluted basis through a preferential allotment of equity and warrants at INR 236 per share—a 30% premium over the six-month average trading price.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pavninder Singh, Partner at Bain Capital

Bain Capital, the global private investment firm, has announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire joint control of Kerala-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) Manappuram Finance.

The acquisition will be executed through Bain Capital's affiliates—BC Asia Investments XXV Limited and BC Asia Investments XIV Limited—in partnership with the company's existing promoters, who will remain fully invested.

The strategic investment, amounting to INR 4,385 crore, will help accelerate Manappuram Finance's next phase of growth. Bain Capital aims to strengthen the company's leadership, enhance operational excellence, and expand its presence across key financial segments.

As part of the deal, Bain Capital will acquire an 18.0% stake in Manappuram Finance on a fully diluted basis through a preferential allotment of equity and warrants at INR 236 per share—a 30% premium over the six-month average trading price. The transaction triggers a mandatory open offer for an additional 26.0% stake in the company. Depending on open offer subscriptions, Bain Capital's total stake in Manappuram Finance could range between 18.0% and 41.7%. Post-transaction, the existing promoters will retain a 28.9% stake in the company. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mr Nandakumar and his team to support Manappuram Finance in its next phase of growth," said Pavninder Singh, Partner at Bain Capital. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to strengthening India's financial services sector and broadening access to financial products that drive entrepreneurship and wealth creation."

Founded in 1949, Manappuram Finance has grown into one of India's leading NBFCs, specialising in gold loans while diversifying into microfinance, vehicle finance, housing finance, and SME lending. With a network of 5,357 branches across 28 states and union territories, the company serves over 6.59 million customers and has assets under management (AUM) of INR 44,218 crore.

Commenting on the deal, VP Nandakumar, MD and CEO of Manappuram Finance, stated, "Manappuram Finance has consistently delivered value to stakeholders, and this new partnership with Bain Capital will propel us into the next phase of growth. Bain Capital's expertise and capital infusion will help us drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock new opportunities."

Bain Capital has extensive experience in India's financial services sector, with past investments in Axis Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, and 360One Wealth & Asset Management.

The firm was advised by Kotak Investment Banking, Boston Consulting Group, and legal advisors, while Manappuram Finance and its promoters were advised by Spark Capital and Khaitan & Co.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Bain Capital Acquires Joint Control in Manappuram Finance with INR 4,385 Cr Investment

As part of the deal, Bain Capital will acquire an 18.0% stake in Manappuram Finance on a fully diluted basis through a preferential allotment of equity and warrants at INR 236 per share—a 30% premium over the six-month average trading price.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

PayU Acquires 43.5% Stake in Mindgate Solutions to Strengthen Global Payments Infrastructure

Mindgate's founders will retain majority control, ensuring continuity in strategy and operations.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Unicommerce Acquires Shipway, Strengthens E-commerce SaaS Offerings

With this acquisition, Unicommerce aims to enhance its e-commerce solutions portfolio, offering seamless order fulfillment and shipping automation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

Recent Trends in Generative AI — and How Business Professionals Can Navigate and Capitalize on Them

Here's what you need to know about the rapid rise of generative AI.

By Anis Uzzaman