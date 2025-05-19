The funds will be deployed to expand operations, grow the team, and launch in newer cities as the company ramps up its rapid home services model.

Delhi NCR-based home services startup Pronto has raised USD 2 million in a seed funding round from Bain Capital, valuing the company at USD 12.5 million.

Founded in October 2024 by Anjali Sardana, a BS Biology graduate and former investor at Bain Capital and 8VC, Pronto enables users to book cleaning, laundry, and domestic help services within 10 minutes. The startup assigns professionals for tasks like dishwashing, mopping, and clothes washing, riding the quick commerce wave pioneered by Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

"We are on a mission to create two million jobs in two years. We're growing hyper fast and scaling our team rapidly to meet demand," said Sardana. "Building in a tough, often misunderstood space isn't easy. But we've stayed focused on what matters—earning trust, delivering value, and scaling responsibly. Grateful for Bain Capital Ventures' belief in our mission to transform domestic work in India," she added in a LinkedIn post.

Pronto's funding comes just weeks after its direct competitor Snabbit raised USD 5.5 million in a Series A round led by Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners. Both startups are taking on the likes of IPO-bound Urban Company by offering faster, tech-enabled alternatives for household chores.

While some users remain skeptical of the need for instant domestic services, investor confidence in quick commerce remains strong. Since 2021, India has seen a surge in startups innovating around rapid service delivery—from groceries to fashion. While Pronto and Snabbit tackle home services, others like Slikk are reimagining fast fashion, showing the broader potential of India's quick commerce ecosystem.