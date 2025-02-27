Earthful Secures INR 5 Cr Funding to Expand Clean, Plant-Based Nutrition Offerings Funds raised to be used in R&D of new products, improving brand presence and building a strong core team.

Earthful, a leading plant-based nutrition brand, has raised INR 5 crore in a funding round led by seasoned entrepreneur Srinivasan Namala, who previously built Porus Labs and exited to Bain Capital for over INR 2,400 crores.

Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO Rooms, will also participate in the round following his investment commitment on Shark Tank India Season 4. With this latest infusion, Earthful has secured over USD 1 million in total funding to date.

The fresh capital will be utilised for research and development of new products, strengthening the brand's presence, and building a strong leadership team across marketing and operations.

Veda Gogineni, Co-founder of Earthful, said, "This funding will help us bring Earthful's clean, effective nutrition to more households across India. We believe wellness should be simple, transparent, and never compromise on purity or taste. The loyalty of our repeat customers speaks volumes about their trust in our brand and products."

Founded in 2020 by IIT Kharagpur alumni and sisters Veda Gogineni and Sai Sudha G, Earthful is dedicated to clean, plant-based nutrition. The brand offers 100% natural supplements free from chemicals and additives, focusing on science-backed formulations.

Its product range includes multivitamins for different age groups, plant-based proteins, and targeted nutrition solutions for skin, hair, sleep, and PCOS. Notably, Earthful is among the first in India to introduce a clean, 100% natural multivitamin specifically designed for menopausal women.

The startup claims to have witnessed impressive 3x growth in the past 12 months, reaching over 1 lakh customers, with a 40-50% repeat purchase rate. Currently operating at a INR 15 crore annual revenue run rate, Earthful derives 70-75% of its sales directly from its website, reflecting strong consumer trust. Its products are also available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Swiggy Instamart.

Looking ahead, Earthful is set to launch 3-4 new products every quarter and expand into offline retail. With plans to achieve 5x growth in the next 12-18 months, the company aims to establish itself as a INR 500 crore brand in the plant-based nutrition segment.
