Battery Smart

Highlighting the Biggest Startup Fundings of the Week: Jun 7–14

From June 7 to June 14, the Indian startups listed below have raised the most money. Here is a brief summary of them:

By Minakshi Sangwan
Battery Smart Raises USD 65 Mn in Series B to Boost EV Battery Swapping Network

Orios Venture Partners achieves a 29x return with a strategic partial exit from Delhi-based EV startup, enhancing early-stage investment success.

Battery Smart Provides Zepto With Over 1000 EV Battery Swapping Stations

Delivery partners across India benefit from two-minute battery swaps, no charging downtimes, and increased revenues.

Battery Smart Raises $25 Million In Series A Funding

The company will use the funds to expand to new territories, strengthen its battery assignment technology and build its team to continue scaling operations