bengaluru
Edtech Startup Educational Initiatives Raises INR 166 Cr from HCL Group
The Bengaluru-based edtech firm wants to grow in Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. Additionally, it is seeking to acquire edtech product companies focused on improving learning outcomes.
Fish and Seafood Tech Startup Captain Fresh Secures USD 25 M in Extended Series C Round
The Bengaluru-based startup Captain Fresh plans to use the raised funds to bolster its distribution presence in the US and Europe.
Consumers In Bengaluru To Experience ONDC's New E-Commerce Revolution
The objective of the beta test is to allow consumers to experience the network for the first time and gather feedback which will help further refine the network before a pan-India roll-out
Carlyle Group And Brighton Park Capital To Invest $200 Mn In Indegene
The funds will be used to accelerate the company's global expansion and consolidate its industry-leading position in healthtech solutions