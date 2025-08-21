The company's India GCC workforce doubled in 2025, with year-end headcount projected at 3.5 times of what it was in January; Hiring to focus on technology, product, operations, and corporate roles

Availity, US-based real-time health information network, has invested USD 4.3 million to expand its India operations by opening a 54,000 sq. ft. facility in Bengaluru, India. The facility marks a significant step in the evolution of Availity's India global capability centre (GCC) from a primarily product support function to a centre with broader responsibilities in technology development and innovation for the global organisation.

The expansion will strengthen Availity's cloud-first technology platform, which maximizes efficiency, cybersecurity and, resiliency through responsible use of AI, data-driven insights, extensive partnerships and a diversified product portfolio.

Availity said it connects with more than 95 per cent of payers, over three million providers, and more than 2,000 trading partners in the US. With the opening of its new facility, India will serve as an important technology hub supporting these global operations.

In 2025, Availity doubled its workforce in India, and anticipates ending the year with a headcount 3.5 times higher than at the start of the year taking it to 800. Through the expansion, the company plans to continue scaling its talent base, focusing on roles across technology, product, operations, and corporate functions, including specializations in Product Engineering, Cybersecurity, Cloud Engineering, and Data Engineering.

"We are building more than just a workspace, we are building a centre of excellence where teams can collaborate, innovate, and grow. Healthcare delivery is complex, but Availity's India GCC helps simplify it by engineering secure, scalable technology solutions that reduce friction across the USA's healthcare ecosystem," said Vybhava Srinivasan, Managing Director of Availity India. "This new facility reflects our long-term vision for Availity India as a core contributor to our global capabilities."

The office is designed to support innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being and includes modern work zones and dedicated areas for employee wellness.

"As the healthcare industry evolves, our ability to tap into global talent and bring new capabilities to market faster is more critical than ever," said Sean Keneally, Chief Operating Officer at Availity. "This facility reflects both our growth and our values."

Availity said that its India GCC develops "secure and scalable" technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and reduce process complexities within the US healthcare ecosystem. The centre works closely with global teams to enhance platform capabilities, introduce new products, and support initiatives that address emerging needs in healthcare technology.

Availity is among the many GCCs that have set up their presence in India in the recent past. According to ANSR, India has the potential to host over 620 new large GCCs by 2030. Currently, India has more than 450 Forbes Global 2000 companies operating over 825 centers employing 1.3 million professionals.

US retail giant Costco is establishing its first GCC in Hyderabad starting with 1,000 employees, to focus on crucial technology and research functions. Global consulting firm Alight Solutions has established its latest GCC in Chennai aimed at enhancing its capabilities in delivering core technology and consulting services for human resource and financial solutions globally.

Eisai Pharmaceuticals is launching its GCC in Visakhapatnam to boost digital transformation and pharma research. And, US retail giant Albertsons is strengthening its Bengaluru GCC, planning to hire 1,000 tech professionals in the next 18 months, to focus on AI and data-driven retail innovation.