Binny Bansal

News and Trends

Sachin Bansal Accused Of Dowry Harassment By Wife

Bansal's wife Priya has filed an FIR with Bengaluru's Koramangala police station accusing the former Flipkart CEO of physical and sexual abuse as well

By Shreya Ganguly
News and Trends

[Funding Alert] Binny Bansal, GGV Invest In Gold Lending Start-Up Rupeek's $30 Mln Round

This round comes not long after it raised a separate $30 million round in August last year from Bertelsmann India Investments, Accel Partners and Sequoia India.

Leadership

Sachin Bansal: From IIT to Becoming an Ace Investor

While the billionaire was not happy exiting Flipkart, now he has multiple companies in his portfolio

Entrepreneurs

5 Entrepreneurs Who Today Are the Most Sought-after Investors

While India needs more homegrown VCs to emerge, these Indian start-up entrepreneurs have also become important part of the investing ecosystem

Finance

Merging Their Core Competencies with Binny Bansal's Expertise, This Startup Aims to Transform How India Buys Insurance

In an exclusive conversation with Entrepreneur India, Varun Dua, the MD and CEO of Acko General Insurance unveils the key that locked his partnership with Binny Bansal

Starting a Business

Chandigarh's Transition from the City of Bureaucrats to North India's Corporate Capital

From the city of bureaucrats, civil servants and lawyers, Chandigarh is transitioning to an ideal breeding ground for start-ups

News and Trends

Startup Saturday: Ola-Vogo Partnership & Binny Bansal's Mega Investment Plan

News and Trends

Startup Saturday: New Beginnings for Binny Bansal & Zomato's Tamper-proof Plan

News and Trends

Week Wrap Up: Flipkart Founder Binny Bansal Steps Down As Company's Group CEO

