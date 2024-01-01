Binny Bansal
Sachin Bansal Accused Of Dowry Harassment By Wife
Bansal's wife Priya has filed an FIR with Bengaluru's Koramangala police station accusing the former Flipkart CEO of physical and sexual abuse as well
[Funding Alert] Binny Bansal, GGV Invest In Gold Lending Start-Up Rupeek's $30 Mln Round
This round comes not long after it raised a separate $30 million round in August last year from Bertelsmann India Investments, Accel Partners and Sequoia India.
Sachin Bansal: From IIT to Becoming an Ace Investor
While the billionaire was not happy exiting Flipkart, now he has multiple companies in his portfolio
5 Entrepreneurs Who Today Are the Most Sought-after Investors
While India needs more homegrown VCs to emerge, these Indian start-up entrepreneurs have also become important part of the investing ecosystem
Startup Saturday: SoftBank Looking to Pump $300-$500 million in Swiggy & Flipkart's legal Spat with GOQii Puts Walmart in a Challenging Spot
Merging Their Core Competencies with Binny Bansal's Expertise, This Startup Aims to Transform How India Buys Insurance
In an exclusive conversation with Entrepreneur India, Varun Dua, the MD and CEO of Acko General Insurance unveils the key that locked his partnership with Binny Bansal
Funding Friday: Acko Catches the Eye of Binny Bansal & Blackbuck Takes a Step Ahead Towards the Unicorn Status
Chandigarh's Transition from the City of Bureaucrats to North India's Corporate Capital
From the city of bureaucrats, civil servants and lawyers, Chandigarh is transitioning to an ideal breeding ground for start-ups
Startup Saturday: Ola-Vogo Partnership & Binny Bansal's Mega Investment Plan
Week Wrap Up: From Myntra CEO's Resignation to Binny Bansal's Comeback Plan, Here's All You Need to Know
Startup Saturday: New Beginnings for Binny Bansal & Zomato's Tamper-proof Plan
Week Wrap Up: Flipkart Founder Binny Bansal Steps Down As Company's Group CEO
Binny Bansal Steps Down As Flipkart Group CEO & Infosys Brings Innovation to Texas: 4 Things to Know Today
