With this latest funding round, the total capital infused by 3State Ventures into Oppdoor has reached USD 14.35 million.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal's investment firm, 3State Ventures, has made an additional investment of USD 6.4 million in Oppdoor Pte. Ltd, as per regulatory filings in Singapore reviewed by Entrackr.

With this latest funding round, the total capital infused by 3State Ventures into Oppdoor has reached USD 14.35 million. The filings indicate that the investment has been made in multiple tranches over time.

Oppdoor is a Singapore-based, technology-enabled managed services platform that supports consumer brands in expanding to international e-commerce markets. Instead of operating solely as a software or logistics provider, the company positions itself as a full-stack cross-border commerce partner. It manages end-to-end marketplace operations for brands looking to sell products overseas.

The startup primarily works with emerging digital-first brands aiming to enter and scale in developed markets such as the US, the UK, Europe, Canada, Japan, and Australia. Its offerings include marketplace management, compliance and taxation support, pricing and performance optimisation, and coordination with local partners. Oppdoor allows brands to sell globally without setting up local subsidiaries or building dedicated cross-border teams.

Oppdoor forms part of Binny Bansal's entrepreneurial activities after his exit from Flipkart. After Walmart acquired Flipkart, Bansal established Three State Ventures, a privately funded firm backed mainly by his personal capital. The firm invests across sectors such as commerce, logistics, fintech, healthcare, and education.