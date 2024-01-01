BlueStone
Stride Ventures Launches Fourth Fund with USD 300 Mn Target Corpus
Industry leaders like BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, Pharmeasy, Infra.Market, and Ola Electric have benefited from Stride's support.
Shweta Rajpal Kohli Launches Startup Policy Forum to Boost Startup Ecosystem
SPF aims to bridge the gap between founders, policymakers, and regulators to bolster India's innovative economy.
BlackSoil Strengthens Alternative Credit Portfolio with INR 233 Cr Disbursal in Q2FY25
BlackSoil disbursed INR 233 crore funds across 11 companies in Q2FY25, investing in financial institutions, healthcare, logistics, and consumer sectors, with 7 new and 4 repeat investments.
Stride Ventures Closes Its Third Fund at USD 165 Mn
Through its sector-agnostic venture debt fund, Stride Ventures claims to meet the capital needs of the Indian startup ecosystem, with a portfolio of over 140 startups spanning consumer, fin-tech, agri-tech, B2B commerce, health-tech, B2B SaaS, mobility, and energy solutions (EV).