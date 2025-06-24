Prosus Values BlueStone at USD 950 Mn as Jewellery Brand Eyes IPO Among its other investments, Prosus highlighted solid returns from PayU India (14% IRR), Swiggy (23%), Meesho (20%), and Eruditus (15%).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Consumer internet brand Prosus has valued Bengaluru-based jewellery retailer BlueStone at approximately USD 950 million, according to its latest annual report. This puts the company just below the USD 1 billion "unicorn" benchmark as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO).

Prosus, a Dutch-listed firm owned by South Africa's Naspers, holds a 4.43% stake in BlueStone through its fund MIH Investments One B.V., which owns 60 lakh equity shares. The investment firm has pegged the fair value of this stake at USD 42 million.

BlueStone, led by founder and CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with India's market regulator SEBI in December 2024. The IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to INR 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.39 crore equity shares by existing investors.

Meanwhile, The Economic Times reported that wealth management arms of 360 One and Centrum Wealth are likely to participate in a secondary share sale. This transaction aims to provide a full exit to RB Investments and values BlueStone at around USD 1.2 billion—a 30% increase from its INR 8,100 crore (~USD 975 million) valuation in August 2024.

Prosus also reported strong financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2025. The company's core headline earnings rose 47% to USD 7.4 billion, while group revenues increased 21% to USD 6.2 billion.

Among its other investments, Prosus highlighted solid returns from PayU India (14% IRR), Swiggy (23%), Meesho (20%), and Eruditus (15%). However, its investment in healthcare startup PharmEasy resulted in a negative IRR of 29%.

With BlueStone's IPO on the horizon and a higher secondary market valuation, investor interest in the omnichannel jewellery brand appears to be rising.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Surat-Based B2B Textile Startup Fantail Secures INR 13.75 Cr Funding

The seed funding round was led by Riverwalk Holdings, Incubate Fund Asia, and All In Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zerodha's Kamath Brothers Invest INR 250 Cr in InCred Ahead of IPO

InCred operates through three entities—InCred Finance, InCred Capital, and InCred Money.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Rabitat Raises INR 40 Cr in Series A Round Led by RPSG Capital Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners

The funds will be deployed to deepen Rabitat's partnerships with Indian manufacturers, roll out new product lines, and strengthen brand trust among modern Indian parents.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Fabheads Raises USD 10 Mn Series A Led by Accel to Revolutionise Composite Fiber Manufacturing

The funds will primarily be used to scale up the company's manufacturing capacity, while also expanding its leadership team and strengthening its client-facing engineering and R&D divisions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

At Age 23, He Started a Side Hustle While on Welfare. It Led to a 7-Figure Business and a Stay on Richard Branson's Private Island.

Josh Turner launched a side project after he was fired — and it led to a lucrative business that gives back.

By Amanda Breen