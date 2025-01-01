capgemini

Agentic AI Integration to Accelerate this Year Among Gen AI Early Adopters: Capgemini Report

79 per cent of the surveyed Indian executives revealed that their investment in GenAI has increased compared to last year, as compared to 62 per cent of the global executives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Capgemini Strengthens Financial Crime Compliance Capabilities with Delta Capita BV Acquisition

Acquisition will help Capgemini to further support European based banking, insurance and pensions firms to comply with critical 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) regulatory standards and complex local legislation.

Capgemini Set to Acquire Unity's Digital Twin Professional Services Arm

According to an official statement, Unity's Digital Twin Professional Services team will join and be embedded within Capgemini, forming one of the largest pools of Unity enterprise developers in the world

#4 Things You Need to Know About the New Infosys CEO

Parekh's appointment comes after the whole executive debacle at Infosys which saw former CEO Vishal Sikka's exit