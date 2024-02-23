Capgemini Set to Acquire Unity's Digital Twin Professional Services Arm According to an official statement, Unity's Digital Twin Professional Services team will join and be embedded within Capgemini, forming one of the largest pools of Unity enterprise developers in the world

On Friday, Capgemini announced its strategic decision to acquire Unity's Digital Twin Professional Services arm to accelerate 3D software capabilities. The deal is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2024.

According to an official statement, Unity's Digital Twin Professional Services team will join and be embedded within Capgemini, forming one of the largest pools of Unity enterprise developers in the world.

"Unity's real-time 3D technology is the unequivocal industry standard for visualization across platforms and devices. As such, it is a key component that will impact the value chain of intelligent products - from R&D to manufacturing, operations, and services. This new agreement with Unity will allow Capgemini to embed 3D visualization software capabilities into our end-to-end business transformation services, to help clients realize the immediate and longer-term benefits of intelligent industry," comments William Rozé, CEO, Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board member.

The acquisition will enable users to envision, understand, and interact with physical systems.

"Unity has reached a point in its growth where the opportunity for us in the enterprise market has outpaced our ability to scale fast enough to meet client demand. With its scale and breadth of services – from design and engineering to business transformation and data expertise, Capgemini is well placed to unleash the full potential of Unity technology for enterprise clients across industries with specific use cases," explains Jim Whitehurst, CEO, Unity.

The move will allow Capgemini to push for acceleration, adoption, and application of RT3D to build and scale immersive experiences. The agreement will also see the IT giant scale sector-specific solutions, particularly automotive, consumer products and retail, energy and utilities, aerospace and defence, healthcare and life sciences, and industrial products/manufacturing.

The offerings will include simulation, human-machine interfaces, and immersive training.
