Acquisition will help Capgemini to further support European based banking, insurance and pensions firms to comply with critical 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) regulatory standards and complex local legislation.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Capgemini has acquired 100% of the share capital of Delta Capita BV and its fully owned subsidiary, Delta Capita Academy BV — both based in the Netherlands — from Delta Capita Group Ltd. The strategic acquisition, completed on April 16, marks Capgemini's second FCC-focused acquisition in 18 months, significantly enhancing its position as a global partner of choice for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) transformation.

Delta Capita BV brings over 200 highly skilled KYC analysts and consultants with deep expertise in regulatory compliance, anti-bribery and corruption, and risk management frameworks. The acquisition strengthens Capgemini's European capabilities in FCC, complementing its existing strongholds in Romania, Poland, India, and the UK.

"Financial crime compliance requires a deep understanding of dynamic local regulations," said Kartik Ramakrishnan, CEO of Capgemini's Financial Services. "With this acquisition, we are positioned to lead KYC transformation globally. The Netherlands-based team brings valuable domain expertise and multilingual capabilities, enabling us to deliver first, second, and third-line advisory and managed services."

Delta Capita's client base, which includes leading banks, insurers, and pension firms, aligns well with Capgemini's financial services portfolio. The combined offering is expected to cater to rising demand for complex and standard regulatory services across Europe, including new Dutch pension legislation.

Tom Kastelein, CEO of Delta Capita BV, noted, "Capgemini's scale, global client reach, and financial services expertise make it a natural fit. Our team is excited to join forces to address growing compliance challenges in the financial sector."

This move reaffirms Capgemini's commitment to delivering end-to-end FCC solutions, as part of its broader digital and sustainable transformation services. With a global workforce of 340,000 across 50+ countries, Capgemini reported €22.1 billion in 2024 revenues, further reinforcing its leadership in business and technology transformation.