The acquisition is expected to advance Capgemini's leadership in SAP-related services, combining Cloud4C's expertise in cloud management with Syniti's data solutions.

IT services major Capgemini on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Cloud4C, a Singapore-based managed cloud services provider owned by CtrlS Group.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

Founded in 2014 by Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Cloud4C has expanded its operations across 29 countries. The firm specialises in automation-driven hybrid and sovereign cloud solutions, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and compliance tailored to specific industries. It is also a global premium partner for SAP in S/4 HANA Cloud.

Capgemini said the acquisition would strengthen its position in the growing cloud managed services market. The deal will allow the company to offer clients enhanced capabilities in hybrid cloud management, low-code AI-ready platforms, and industry-specific frameworks. It will also create opportunities for cross-selling between Capgemini's global customer base and Cloud4C's specialized services.

"Cloud4C has an impressive track record in large-scale cloud transformations, thanks to its cutting-edge, highly automated AI platform and processes," said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. "Its status as a global premium partner of RISE with SAP makes it a natural fit for Capgemini. This acquisition will enable us to champion AI-powered cloud automation platforms, along with scalable industry-specific solutions that our clients need worldwide."

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Cloud4C, added, "From the beginning, our goal was to build a process-driven, highly automated cloud services platform focused on innovation, trust, and security. Joining a global leader like Capgemini represents an exciting next chapter for our team and clients."