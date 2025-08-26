Capgemini to Acquire Cloud4C to Strengthen Cloud Managed Services Portfolio The acquisition is expected to advance Capgemini's leadership in SAP-related services, combining Cloud4C's expertise in cloud management with Syniti's data solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini

IT services major Capgemini on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Cloud4C, a Singapore-based managed cloud services provider owned by CtrlS Group.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

Founded in 2014 by Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Cloud4C has expanded its operations across 29 countries. The firm specialises in automation-driven hybrid and sovereign cloud solutions, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and compliance tailored to specific industries. It is also a global premium partner for SAP in S/4 HANA Cloud.

Capgemini said the acquisition would strengthen its position in the growing cloud managed services market. The deal will allow the company to offer clients enhanced capabilities in hybrid cloud management, low-code AI-ready platforms, and industry-specific frameworks. It will also create opportunities for cross-selling between Capgemini's global customer base and Cloud4C's specialized services.

The acquisition is expected to advance Capgemini's leadership in SAP-related services, combining Cloud4C's expertise in cloud management with Syniti's data solutions.

"Cloud4C has an impressive track record in large-scale cloud transformations, thanks to its cutting-edge, highly automated AI platform and processes," said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. "Its status as a global premium partner of RISE with SAP makes it a natural fit for Capgemini. This acquisition will enable us to champion AI-powered cloud automation platforms, along with scalable industry-specific solutions that our clients need worldwide."

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Cloud4C, added, "From the beginning, our goal was to build a process-driven, highly automated cloud services platform focused on innovation, trust, and security. Joining a global leader like Capgemini represents an exciting next chapter for our team and clients."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

News and Trends

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl's Eternal Capital Rebrands as Sadev Ventures

Following the rebanding, its existing portfolio, team and operating structure will remain unchanged.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Sameer Brij Verma Raises USD 150 Mn for New Early-Stage Venture Fund, Northpoint Capital

Northpoint Capital will focus on early-stage investments, aiming to back between 15 and 20 startups with initial investments ranging from USD 1 million to USD 8 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

7 Low-Risk Businesses You Can Start Tomorrow

"You don't find customers for your products. You find products for your customers," Seth Grodin has written. So, what's your product?

By Sujan Patel
Business News

She Was Passed Over for a Promotion to CEO. So She Acquired the Company and Took Over the Role Anyway.

Julia Stewart, 70, a longtime restaurant group chief executive and serial entrepreneur, was passed over for a promotion — and then got the ultimate revenge.

By Erin Davis