Capgemini has completed its USD 3.3 billion acquisition of WNS, creating a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations. The deal aims to transform clients' business processes through advanced AI solutions.

"By combining Capgemini's global reach, strategy and transformation capabilities, technology and AI leadership with WNS's industry expertise and platforms, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients reinvent their business processes end-to-end," said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini.

Keshav R Murugesh, CEO of WNS, highlighted, "The next wave of transformation will be driven by intelligent, domain and industry-centric operations, delivering efficiency and agility through hyper-automation for superior business outcomes."

The acquisition was announced in July 2025 at USD 76.50 per WNS share, excluding the company's net financial debt. To fund the transaction, Capgemini issued €4.0 billion in bonds in September, refinancing its financial debt and supporting corporate purposes. WNS will be consolidated into Capgemini's accounts from October 17, 2025.

This acquisition is part of Capgemini's broader expansion, following deals including Cloud4C and Delta Capita.

With a global workforce of 350,000, including 180,000 employees in India, Capgemini reported 2024 revenues of €22.1 billion, making it Europe's second-largest IT services company after Accenture.

Analysts view the WNS deal as one of the largest in the global technology services sector, reinforcing Capgemini's strategic position in AI-driven business solutions.