Agentic AI Integration to Accelerate this Year Among Gen AI Early Adopters: Capgemini Report 79 per cent of the surveyed Indian executives revealed that their investment in GenAI has increased compared to last year, as compared to 62 per cent of the global executives.

Entrepreneur India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now driving positive returns on investment (ROI), with the average being nearly a 1.7 times return, according to a Capgemini Research Institute report titled 'AI in action: How Gen AI and agentic AI redefine business operations'.

Among the early adopter organizations that have implemented generative AI (GenAI), around 30 per cent have already integrated AI agents into their business operations. Agentic AI projects are expected to rise by 48 per cent by the end of 2025. The research also finds that one in five organizations already use AI agents or multi-agent systems, with GenAI and agentic AI already delivering significant cost savings and operational efficiencies in business functions.

With businesses planning investments in AI infrastructure, some organizations had expressed concerns about achieving ROI from their large-scale AI and Gen AI rollouts. However, the report finds that these initial concerns are fading fast, as enterprises are now seeing substantial returns, with those surveyed achieving a 1.7 times ROI from their Gen AI and AI investments. As a result, enterprises are increasing their Gen AI investments, with 62 per cent of those surveyed growing their investment in Gen AI this year as compared to last year.

"Gen AI and agentic AI can truly transform business services – enabling the shift from traditional cost-focused models towards an AI-enabled, value and insight driven business. Those that adopt an integrated approach with data and AI at its core will be set to achieve a truly connected, frictionless enterprise," said Oliver Pfeil, CEO of Business Services at Capgemini and Member of the Group Executive Committee. "While the research suggests increased adoption of AI agents, organizations still face numerous barriers to implementation at scale. Adopting a pragmatic approach, fostering trust in AI, and creating a strong data foundation will go a long way in transforming business services into a strategic powerhouse to fuel any enterprise."

The India Context

In the Indian context, 79 per cent of the surveyed Indian executives revealed that their investment in GenAI has increased compared to last year, as compared to 62 per cent of the global executives. 49 per cent of surveyed India executives informed that the increase in Gen AI investment is from both reallocation of budgets from other existing budgets and additional budgets, as compared to 32 per cent global executives.

58 per cent of the overall workforce will work with AI agents or agentic AI systems by 2027-28. The surveyed Indian respondents also revealed that 25 per cent of the overall workforce is already working on AI agents/agentic AI systems.

36 per cent of surveyed Indian executives informed that they are planning to implement AI and Gen AI model, primarily through proprietary models from hyperscalers (e.g., Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini). At the same time, 33 per cent of surveyed Indian executives informed that they are planning to implement AI and Gen AI models, primarily through proprietary models from niche model developers (e.g., OpenAI GPT-4, Anthropic Claude etc.).

39 per cent of surveyed Indian executives revealed that their leadership is a strong advocate of GenAI. Only 19 per cent of the surveyed Indian executives revealed that their leadership is taking a "wait-and-watch" approach to GenAI, indicating a higher tilt towards those advocating for the technology.
