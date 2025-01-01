Claypond Capital

News and Trends

Enlite Raises INR 46 Cr from Avaana Capital to Expand Globally

With the fresh funds, Enlite aims to expand into global markets, enhance its Indian presence, boost edge AI and telemetry, and scale teams to support growth across commercial, public, and government infrastructure sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
KKR and Manipal Group Announce USD 600 Mn Growth Financing Deal

The funding, arranged by KKR Capital Markets and backed by KKR's private credit and insurance platforms, will help the Manipal Group accelerate its long-term growth and expansion plans.

Easy Home Finance Secures USD 35 Mn to Expand Home Loan Services

Ranjan Pai's family office, Claypond Capital, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation led the investment, with participation from Xponentia Capital, Finsight Ventures, Harbourfront Capital, and Pegasus India Evolving Opportunities Fund.

Healthify Secures USD 20 Mn Funding from Khosla Ventures, LeapFrog Investments, and Claypond Capital

With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based platform aims to fuel its expansion into the US market and enhance its AI-driven nutrition and fitness coaching capabilities.