With the fresh funds, Enlite aims to expand into global markets, enhance its Indian presence, boost edge AI and telemetry, and scale teams to support growth across commercial, public, and government infrastructure sectors.

Enlite, a building automation startup, has secured INR 46 crore in a Series A funding round led by Avaana Capital, with participation from Claypond Capital.

The funds will be used to fuel its expansion into the Middle East and Southeast Asia while strengthening its operations in India. The startup plans to invest in edge artificial intelligence, telemetry systems, and market outreach across sectors such as real estate, pharmaceuticals, smart airports, hospitality, and public infrastructure.

Founded by Gaurav Bali and Garima Bharadwaj in November 2017, Enlite spent over four years developing a full-stack solution for building intelligence. The company launched commercially in 2022 and has since deployed its technology across more than 25 million square feet of infrastructure, including commercial buildings, hospitals, and luxury hotels.

"We bootstrapped Enlite for seven years with one belief that India can build a global solution in building automation. This fundraise is not just capital infusion; it is a turning point to scale faster and deepen our technology," said Gaurav Bali, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enlite.

Enlite offers a plug-and-play platform that replaces conventional wired building management systems with wireless, cloud-native automation. Its solution integrates custom-designed hardware, telemetry engines, and decision-making software to enable infrastructure that adapts in real time. The system is designed to reduce energy consumption, improve user experience, and avoid dependence on specific vendors.

"The first building control systems were created more than four decades ago. Not much has changed since then. We have rebuilt the entire stack to make buildings intelligent and responsive by design," said Garima Bharadwaj, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Enlite.

Enlite claims that it is already working with major clients such as Prestige Group, Fairmont Mumbai, and India's leading REITs. It is also piloting large language model integration on hardware and holds three global patents. The brand is actively involved in several government infrastructure projects, competing alongside global legacy players.

Swapna Gupta, Partner at Avaana Capital, said, "Enlite is applying deeptech to transform how infrastructure is designed and operated. The team's purpose-built hardware and native interoperability could set new global benchmarks in autonomy and sustainability."