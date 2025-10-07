August AI and Trozo Raise Early-Stage Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

[L-R] August AI and Trozo Founders

August AI Raises USD 3 Mn Funding

August AI, a healthtech platform developing an AI-powered digital health companion, has secured USD 3 million in funding from Accel and Claypond Capital, the family office of Ranjan Pai.

The new capital will support product development, expansion of the medical knowledge base, and initiatives to increase customer acquisition. The company intends to enhance its data infrastructure, improve model accuracy, and refine user experience across multiple regions and languages.

Founded in 2022 by Anuruddh Mishra, August AI offers an artificial intelligence-based chatbot that assists users with healthcare needs, including understanding symptoms, interpreting medical reports, and managing ongoing treatment.

The platform combines AI-driven health insights with a network of doctors and partner hospitals to deliver reliable guidance. Users can upload medical documents to the chatbot to receive detailed analysis and explanations, helping bridge gaps between patients and healthcare providers.

Currently, August AI serves more than 3.5 million users in 160 countries, reflecting its expanding global reach.

Trozo Raises Seed Funding Led by Startfresh Ventures

Startfresh Ventures, a new-age venture fund, has led the seed round in Trozo, a Bengaluru-headquartered deep tech engagement platform that helps businesses build meaningful connections with customers beyond traditional transactions.

Founded by IIM Bangalore alumnus Pavan Govindan, Janardhan J V, and serial entrepreneur Dilip Adiga, Trozo focuses on enabling brands in the food and beverage, D2C, and retail sectors to enhance customer engagement and loyalty.

The platform offers an integrated ecosystem that provides direct consumer intelligence, actionable data insights, and solutions for improving retention and loyalty.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate product development, strengthen its technology, and expand operations across India and the Middle East.

Trozo claims that it has already partnered with several early-stage brands and aims to onboard more than 100 brands and reach over 100,000 users in the next three months.

Co-founder Pavan Govindan said the funding would help Trozo deepen its mission to transform how brands engage with their customers by providing scalable consumer intelligence and engagement tools.

Startfresh Ventures, a SEBI-registered AIF fund with a corpus of USD 25 million, focuses on supporting early-stage ventures in deep tech, green energy, and consumer technology sectors.
