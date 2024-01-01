E-mobility
Tides To Surf In the Indian Electric Vehicle Industry
India still has a long way to go but there has been a great start to the journey
Switching to Electric Vehicle Is Difficult Without Omnipresent Charging Infrastructure, Says Ratan Tata
The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has asked governments across the world and auto industry to take a measured view on the propulsion system for cars of the future
Despite Public And Private Push, Electric Four Wheeler Segment Records Disappointing Sales
According to the ET Auto report, only 1,309 units of electric cars were sold in India in April-November of FY20
Raja Gayam Gives 3 Reasons to Switch Fully to Electric Vehicles
The founder of Gayam Motor Works discusses the ecosystem of EVs in India, praises some steps of the government but adds the road towards complete EV adoption is long
These Steps will Ensure India is Prepared for the EV Revolution
The policymakers and the automobile industry are implementing critically productive measures to maneuver a nationwide change
Wider EV Adoption in India May Take Time
Indian market is not ready for mass adoption of electric vehicles as they cost more compared with diesel- or petrol-run vehicles
Is Lack of Charging Infrastructure Impeding Growth of Electric Vehicle Sales?
A question that remains unanswered is whether development of charging infrastructure is necessary for deployment of the vehicles or is it the other way round
'Initial Traction For E-Mobility Especially In Four-Wheelers Will Come From Fleet Operators'
According to Anirudh Arun, chief operating officer, Blu Smart Mobility, the initial traction, especially in the four-wheelers segment will come from fleet operators
Trescon Making EV Dialogue Simpler With World EV Show
The event is aimed at opening up business opportunities and investments in the Indian electric vehicle space
Is India Focusing Enough Towards Solving Issues Related To EV Charging Infrastructure?
According to a report by Florence School of Regulation, business model of EV charging in India is at the introductory stage and focuses on kickstarting the market
EV Motors India Founder Vinit Bansal Talks About Investment Trends In the Indian EV Market
EV technology is at a nascent stage in India and financial institutions are wary of investing as they do not understand the risks associated with it
Can Government's Push to Develop Charging Infrastructure Increase Demand For Electric Vehicles?
The Centre is keen to develop charging infrastructure after realising that it will mirror the growth in adoption of electric vehicles in India
How Far Is India From Achieving Its E-mobility Goals?
The Indian electric vehicles ecosystem is at a nascent stage, however push from the government and the industry players' zeal to develop the space has made many start-ups join the bandwagon
Amidst Concerns and Market Uncertainties, WEF-OMI Report Says that India May Become the Largest EV Market
A report by the World Economic Forum and Ola Mobility Institute shows that the country can potentially become the largest EV market in the world
Why Are Traditional Automobile Companies Investing In EVs?
Traditional fuel-run automakers are looking to join the EV bandwagon by diversifying their own portfolio or investing in EV companies