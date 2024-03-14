The company owns and operates over 4,400 EV chargers across its 36 EV charging super-hubs in densely populated megacities of Delhi NCR and Bangalore.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BluSmart, electric ride hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network has touched a milestone of 7,000 EVs on the BluSmart fleet. Currently, BluSmart operates Southeast Asia's largest fleet consisting of Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, BYD E6 which are operating in the mega-cities of Delhi NCR and Bangalore.

Commenting on the milestone, Anirudh Arun, Co-founder & CEO, BluSmart Fleet said "We are excited to announce that our fleet size now stands at 7,000 EVs, giving wheels to our vision. This fleet expansion enhances our capacity to serve both the cities we operate in and meet the growing demand of commuters. We remain committed to our mission to 'Decarbonise Mobility at Scale' and of providing zero ride-denial, transparent pricing, on-time pickups, clean cars and exceptional service to our riders."

BluSmart provides inclusive and equitable economic opportunities for driver partners and the fleet expansion will further enhance employment opportunities for driver partners including women driver partners.

The Company is building an integrated energy – infrastructure - mobility business and its born-electric technology stack, built indigenously, has completed over 12.5 million all-electric trips, having covered 410 million clean kms, saving 30 million kgs of CO2, since inception.

It also owns and operates over 4,400 EV chargers across its 36 EV charging super-hubs in densely populated megacities of Delhi NCR and Bangalore.