Early-Stage Startups
Aarthi Ramamurthy Launches USD 20 Mn Schema Ventures to Back Early-Stage Startups
Schema Ventures will invest across sectors such as industrial software, robotics, intelligence for factories, construction, logistics, workflow intelligence, and developer tools.
Bessemer Venture Partners Launches USD 350 Million India Fund to Support Early-Stage Startups
The new fund underscores Bessemer's long-standing presence in India, where it has been investing since 2006, and aims to support emerging companies from their early stages through subsequent growth phases
Prime Venture Partners Closes USD 100 Mn Fifth Fund to Back Early-Stage Startups
The fund will focus on 16-18 startups, with initial investments ranging between USD 2.5 million and USD 3 million, while also reserving capital for additional funding rounds in its high-growth portfolio companies.
8i Ventures Launches USD 10 Mn Seed Program 'Origami' to Fuel Early-Stage Startups
Through this seed program 8i Ventures hopes to invest USD 250,000 to USD 2 million in 8–10 startups this year.