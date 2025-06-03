Tejasvi Surya Joins Hands with BizDateUp to Empower Entrepreneurs Scheduled for June 21, 2025, at the Indian Craft Brewery in Bangalore, the event aims to provide a powerful platform for entrepreneurs to connect with investors, policy experts, and industry leaders.

BizDateUp, a leading startup ecosystem enabler, is gearing up to host Capital Connect—a dynamic event designed to bridge the gap between early-stage startups and investors.

Scheduled for June 21, 2025, at the Indian Craft Brewery in Bangalore, the event aims to provide a powerful platform for entrepreneurs to connect with investors, policy experts, and industry leaders.

Adding to the excitement, Capital Connect has earned the support of Tejasvi Surya, Hon. Member of Parliament (South Bangalore) and National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who will attend as Guest of Honour.

At the heart of Capital Connect is BizDateUp's mission to turn innovative ideas into successful businesses. With over 5,000 active investors and INR 150 crore already raised across 32+ funded startups, BizDateUp is no stranger to startup success. Now, with Capital Connect, the organisation hopes to accelerate that impact by bringing together over 250 key stakeholders from India's vibrant startup ecosystem.

"At BizDateUp, we believe every great idea deserves the right platform to flourish," said Jeet Chandan, Managing Director of BizDateUp. "Capital Connect is our commitment to bridging the gap between innovation and opportunity. We want to empower startups to scale faster, smarter, and with strong investor backing."

The event will feature live startup pitches, expert panel discussions, startup showcases, and curated networking zones. Startups will get the chance to present their ideas to capital-ready investors, explore mentorship, and form strategic partnerships.

"Through initiatives like Capital Connect by BizDateUp, I am supporting their commitment to guiding high-potential startups on policy and market strategies," said Tejasvi Surya. "With Prime Minister Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat and the goal of making India the world's third-largest economy, programs like these will play a key role in achieving that future."

Founded by Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain, BizDateUp empowers startups with funding, mentorship, and strategic support. In 2023–24, it funded 25+ ventures, raised USD 10 million, and engaged 1,000+ investors. With a 3.5X return average, it fuels innovation and drives India's startup ecosystem toward transformative growth.

BizDateUp's vision is clear: to turn one million Indians into entrepreneurs. With Capital Connect, they are one step closer to making that dream a reality.
