The programme is expected to receive over 300 applications by the July 31 deadline.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Startupbootcamp India (SBC India), a newly launched joint venture between Startupbootcamp Australia and BRK Ventures, has announced the launch of a specialised pre-accelerator programme focused on nurturing early-stage clean energy startups in India.

The initiative, aimed at catalysing breakthrough innovations in the climate tech space, will support startups working in six high-impact domains: AI-driven energy systems, renewable integration, next-generation energy storage, green hydrogen, net-zero solutions, and blockchain-enabled decentralized energy markets.

Trevor Townsend, CEO of Startupbootcamp Australia, said, "We're excited to partner with BRK Ventures to launch Startupbootcamp India and support the next wave of climate tech innovation. India has the talent, urgency, and scale to drive impactful climate solutions that resonate both locally and globally."

The programme is expected to receive over 300 applications by the July 31 deadline. It officially begins in August 2025 and will run for three months, culminating in a showcase day in November where participating startups will present their progress to marquee venture capitalists and early-stage investors.

Kamal Bansal, Managing Partner at BRK Ventures, stated, "India's energy transition needs a 360-degree approach to tackle challenges like urban pollution, flooding, and climate-induced agricultural disruption. Our belief is to support climate-tech-focused startups in their very early days with strategic partnerships like SBC Australia."

SBC India aims to provide participating startups with tailored mentorship, funding access, and exposure to a global network of industry experts and corporate partners. The programme focuses on helping entrepreneurs at the idea and seed stage develop actionable roadmaps and prepare for scalable growth.

Startupbootcamp Australia brings a strong track record to the Indian market, having partnered with global corporations such as Shell, Bosch, GE, Microsoft, and AWS to accelerate cleantech ventures worldwide. This venture with BRK Ventures marks a significant step in building a bridge between India's local climate challenges and global innovation ecosystems.

"This isn't just about startups," Townsend added. "It's about building a clean energy future, and we believe the best ideas often begin in the earliest stages."

With its first cohort set to launch soon, SBC India stands poised to become a key player in shaping India's clean energy startup ecosystem and advancing the country's journey towards a net-zero economy.