Aarthi Ramamurthy Launches USD 20 Mn Schema Ventures to Back Early-Stage Startups Schema Ventures will invest across sectors such as industrial software, robotics, intelligence for factories, construction, logistics, workflow intelligence, and developer tools.

Startup investor and podcast host Aarthi Ramamurthy has launched her own venture capital firm, Schema Ventures, with a USD 20 million fund focused on early-stage startups.

Announced via LinkedIn and X, Ramamurthy said Schema will back "exceptional outsider founders"—entrepreneurs building from lived experience rather than elite credentials or networks.

With deep experience leading tech and product teams at Microsoft, Netflix, and Meta, Ramamurthy brings both operational depth and founder empathy, having previously built two startups herself.

Schema Ventures will invest at the earliest stages across sectors such as industrial software, robotics, intelligence for factories, construction, logistics, workflow intelligence, and developer tools.

In 2020, Ramamurthy co-created the viral Clubhouse show The Good Time Show with her husband Sriram Krishnan, a former Andreessen Horowitz GP and current White House senior AI policy advisor. Featuring guests like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the show evolved into The Aarthi and Sriram Show on YouTube, later securing a podcast deal with iHeartMedia and surpassing one million downloads.

Through Schema Ventures, Ramamurthy aims to champion unconventional builders tackling hard problems—those often overlooked by traditional venture capital.
