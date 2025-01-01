Exfinity Venture Partners

News and Trends

Ati Motors Secures USD 20 Mn Series B Funding to Revolutionise Industrial Automation

Ati Motors has recently expanded its operations to Mexico, enhanced its presence in the US, India, and Southeast Asia, and is now growing its North American headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Eccentric Eyes Global Expansion with USD 5 Mn Pre-Series A Funding

The round was co-led by Exfinity Venture Partners and Arkam Ventures, marking the company's first institutional funding since its inception in 2012.

News and Trends

Sportstech Platform str8bat Bags USD 3.5 Mn to Revolutionise Cricket Performance with AI-Driven Wearables

Exfinity Venture Partners led Str8bat's Series A funding round, joined by TRTL, Eternal Capital, VCats Group, Techstars, and SucSEED Indovation Fund.

News and Trends

Aarna.ml Raises USD 6.7 Mn in Series A Round Led by Exfinity Venture Partners

This funding round follows Aarna.ml's previous raise of USD 5.5 million in October 2023, co-led by NVIDIA, LDV Partners, 3Lines, CARAT Venture Partners, and others.