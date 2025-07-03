Maieutic Semiconductor Raises USD 4.15 Mn from Endiya and Exfinity With this new round of funding, Maieutic plans to expand its engineering team and significantly improve time to market.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Maieutic Semiconductor Founders

Maieutic Semiconductor, a deep-tech startup focused on transforming analog chip design, has raised USD 4.15 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by Endiya Partners and Exfinity Venture Partners, with the funds aimed at expanding its engineering team and accelerating its generative AI-powered chip design platform.

Founded in Bengaluru by semiconductor veterans Gireesh Rajendran (CEO), Ashish Lachhwani (CBO), Rakesh Kumar (CPO), and Krishna Sankar (CTO), Maieutic is building the world's first GenAI copilot for analog semiconductor design. The founders, who collectively hold over 70 patents and have delivered products that have sold over a billion units globally, bring decades of experience in AI, analog design, and product commercialization.

Maieutic's platform addresses a traditionally slow and manual domain of semiconductor design by applying generative AI to automate early-stage development, detect bugs, and optimise design trade-offs. The company aims to drastically reduce design cycles—from weeks to days—and empower engineers with intelligent tools to scale innovation.

"Semiconductor design has remained largely untouched by modern productivity enhancements," said Gireesh Rajendran, who previously co-founded Steradian Semiconductors. "At Maieutic, we're blending deep analog design expertise with cutting-edge AI to build a copilot that brings speed, intelligence, and scalability to analog chip development."

The funding will support team expansion and accelerate the go-to-market efforts of Maieutic's GenAI platform, which is poised to make a significant impact in critical industries like communications, automotive, and industrial electronics.

"Maieutic is solving a real problem that's resisted automation for decades," said Sateesh Andra, Managing Partner at Endiya. "Their AI-first approach has the potential to redefine analog chip design and place India on the global semiconductor map."

Chinnu Senthilkumar of Exfinity added, "This team is uniquely positioned to disrupt a complex, underserved market with bold innovation. We're proud to back them."
