The round was co-led by Exfinity Venture Partners and Arkam Ventures, marking the company's first institutional funding since its inception in 2012.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eccentric Engine, now rebranded as Eccentric, a leading 3D technology partner for automotive manufacturers, has raised USD 5 million in its pre-Series A funding round.

The round was co-led by Exfinity Venture Partners and Arkam Ventures, marking the company's first institutional funding since its inception in 2012.

The investment will drive the global expansion of its proprietary One3D platform and accelerate product development.

Founded by Gaurav Rane and Varun Shah, Eccentric enables users to explore vehicles through interactive 3D visualisations, bridging the gap between digital transformation and traditional automotive sales. The platform offers features like vehicle customisation and seamless integration into dealership workflows, significantly enhancing the car-buying experience.

Eccentric CEO Varun Shah said, "Existing 3D techniques are often gaming-oriented and unsuitable for enterprise environments with limited resources like browsers or Android tablets. Our focus is on delivering a seamless, nuanced 3D experience tailored for these settings."

Eccentric's One3D platform claims to have facilitated over 200 million user experiences globally, operating across 3,500 dealerships. The platform serves major automotive brands, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, and Stellantis. Unlike traditional 360-degree image rotations, One3D offers depth and interactivity, enabling car buyers to fully understand and trust their purchase decisions.

The company plans to strengthen its presence in North America and Europe while maintaining operations in India and the US. With deployments in over 10 countries, Eccentric is positioned to capitalise on the growing USD 4.5 billion global market for 3D visualization and rendering software, projected to reach USD 24 billion by 2034.

Rahul Chandra, Managing Director at Arkam Ventures, noted, "Interactive 3D technology is reshaping industries. Eccentric's One3D platform has demonstrated an ability to double or triple customer purchase intent while reducing purchase timelines by 40%."

Shailesh Ghorpade, Founding Managing Partner at Exfinity Venture Partners, added, "A car purchase is deeply sentimental. Eccentric's immersive technology allows customers to visualise and personalise their vehicles, setting a new benchmark for automotive retail."