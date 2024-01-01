Fintech 50
The Payment Person
Cashfree Payments is India's leading API and banking solutions company in the digital payments ecosystem. It has solved problems pertinent to payments and their infrastructure for businesses, thus assisting in their digitisation bid.
A Strong Financial Grip
Grip helps users discover regulated, rated and listed investment opportunities across the riskreward spectrum on one single platform.
Leading the Fintech Revolution
In 2019, Rohit Arora launched Biz2X, a platform to help banks run their lending operations at scale in the Indian market. A natural outgrowth of Biz2Credit, he noticed how banks and fintech players lending to MSMEs suffered from costly SME originations, leading to expensive and poorquality customer acquisition.
The Small Business Lender
Lendingkart's entire loan journey beginning from the distribution to the origination of lead, to AI- ML-based underwriting and alternate cashflow underwriting further to disbursal and collection, including the loan application process that rests on the backbone of a robust tech stack.
The Insurance Trailblazer
RenewBuy's insurance advisors reach out to their consumers across the country, armed with the RenewBuy Mobile App, which replicates fully what a physical insurance company branch can do
The Aureate Creditor
Rupeek facilitates gold monetisation through an app where a customer can access various financial products on the back of their gold assets, from investment to borrowing, at the click of a button
The 100th Unicorn
Fintechs like OPEN work in conjunction with the traditional banking structure, as they are always going to be the catalysts that lead the way towards making banking more inclusive and reaching out to groups who aren't actively served by the traditional players.
The Marketplace Builder
Yubi is the world's first unified credit platform powering the discovery, execution and fulfillment of credit. The platform comprises a digital debt marketplace and a sophisticated technology stack, which combined, seamlessly power the end-to-end debt lifecycle from origination to collection.
Mister Insurer
Back in 2014 when Dahiya was trying to raise capital, almost everybody was telling him that don't raise it for an insurance distribution company, raise it for an insurance company. And there were investors lining up and saying "if you were doing an insurance company, I would like to fund you."
Insuring Insurtech
We have set a goal of creating a million micro-entrepreneurs in India by making it simple to enter the insurance advisory business, says Turtlemint's Dhirendra Mahyavanshi
'Building and scaling a banking infrastructure platform'
Decentro was created to solve the long-standing infrastructural problem of the banking system and offer automated solutions for seamless financial flows.
Busy Bee Of Fintech
KreditBee is a platform that facilitates loan transactions between borrowers and personal loan providers such as NBFCs/banks. Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder and CEO, KreditBee says technology has played a major role in defining fintechs and digital lending
Propelling Fintech To Newer Heights
The company has plans to transition towards more relationship-based offerings shortly which would involve assisting students in rating and reviewing courses and educational services, enabling them to make informed decisions and fostering better connections.
Digitizing the Ecosystem
The company's vision is to create a financially inclusive universe. Recognizing India alone has a total addressable market of about 700 million people in terms of its internet population; the company is also operating in other markets with potential
Enabling Financial Freedom
Fisdom aims to solve the problems with product and distribution innovation. Through an intuitive mobile app, Fisdom offers a variety of financial products such as stocks, mutual funds, pension funds, and tax filing