You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over the past year, India's leading online credit solution provider, KreditBee has expanded its product line-up, introducing new services aimed at empowering businesses. Says Karthikeyan Krishnaswamy, Co-founder and CTO at KreditBee, "We recently introduced an enhanced business solution that allows merchants to secure unsecured loans of up to INR 20 lakh , with a repayment tenure of up to 3 years. This service is facilitated through our RBI-licensed, in-house Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Krazybee."

KreditBee is a Series-D funded entity, backed by Advent International, Premji Invest, Motilal Oswal Alternates, TPG-NewQuest, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, ICICI Bank, and Mirae Asset Venture Investments.

Catering to a diverse customer base, KreditBee prioritises offering exceptional customer experience. "By enhancing our backend technology, we can manage the increasing diversity of customer data more efficiently", explains Karthikeyan. "This ensures our expanding service offerings are matched with superior customer support," he adds. Transparency is another key area for KreditBee. "We don't have hidden charges or unexpected fees," emphasises Karthikeyan. "Additionally, our credit discovery program helps us understand our customers' needs and preferences better, thereby fostering stronger relationships and tailored services."

These strategic initiatives, including the expansion into business loans and a focus on customer experience and transparency, have contributed to KreditBee's profitability last year. Articulating the company's mission, Karthikeyan reiterates, "We continuously improve service delivery to encourage customer retention and attract new clients through positive wordof- mouth."

On the technology front, Karthikeyan sheds light on KreditBee's innovative approach. "We leverage a serverless microservices architecture, incorporating a blend of open-source technologies for rapid upgrades," he explains. "Our diverse tech stack, including Go for back-end development, React for the front-end, Kotlin and Swift for app development, and Python for data science, ensure a robust, multi-layered, and secure technological foundation."

Commenting on the future of the business, Karthikeyan K says, "KreditBee is on the path to evolve into a fullfledged financial conglomerate, offering a wide array of financial solutions to meet the diverse needs of individual customers, businesses and other entities. With the recent introduction of enhanced offerings through Krazybee, KreditBee is poised for further expansion, aiming to extend its reach to all pincodes in the subsequent future. This ambitious vision positions KreditBee as a major player in the future of Indian finance."

Factsheet:

Funding received: INR 1,900 cr in primary equity infusion and ~ INR 700 cr in secondary

Year of inception: April 2018

No of employees: 3,000+

No. of app downloads: 11 crore+