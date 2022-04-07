Fintech 50

Fintech 50

The Billionaire Brothers

How Nitin and Nikhil Kamath bootstrapped their way to build Zerodha- the biggest stock brokerage firm in India

Punita Sabharwal

Punita Sabharwal

Fintech 50

The Efficient Wealth Administrator

The company also offers markets and portfolio interactions as well as hand holding through market volatility and 12X7 phone support single-click redemptions optimized for tax through a proprietary algorithm: Atul Shinghal, co-founder and CEO, Scripbox

Saptak Bardhan

Saptak Bardhan

Fintech 50

On Rapidfire Growth

5ire intends to solve the problem by connecting phone, email and digital wallets of the 1.5 billion people globally who are unable to participate using traditional financial services

Entrepreneur Staff
Fintech 50

Innovating 'Cashfree' Alternatives

Cashfree Payments is also looking to expand and establish itself in south-east Asia, Africa and the middle-east

Saptak Bardhan

Saptak Bardhan

Fintech 50

BharatPe: Beyond Controversies

The company caters to more than 63 million micro, small and medium enterprises

S Shanthi

S Shanthi

Fintech 50

PhonePe: A Billion Dreams

The startup continues to experiment and build many new user experiences and interfaces and create awareness about UPI

S Shanthi

S Shanthi

Fintech 50

The Customer First Fintech

Freo's flagship product, MoneyTap, a credit line product, was launched in 2016. It has 17 million installs till date

Shrabona Ghosh

Fintech 50

Meet The Fast And Furious of Fintech

Over the years Lendingkart has built platforms on data and the team is currently  working on automation of processes

Shrabona Ghosh

Fintech 50

Bridging The Gap In Insurance

For Turtlemint, insurance is an important risk mitigation tool. The company is empowering advisors with a set of digital tools and training materials

Shrabona Ghosh

Fintech 50

On a Mission To Simplify Insurance

Digit Insurance was formed with an aim to simplify insurance and the entire value chain across products, processes, policy documents and claims

Shrabona Ghosh

Fintech 50

The Go-Getter Of Insurtech

Yashish Dahiya is the chairman and CEO of PolicyBazaar. The platform is trying to solve a two-fold problem

Shrabona Ghosh