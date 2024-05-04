📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Insurance Simplifier: Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, CEO and Co-founder, Turtlemint The company aims to broaden its range of products and expand its partnerships with enterprises in India and in Middle East and Southeast Asia

By Priya Kapoor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, CEO and Co-founder, Turtlemint

Turtlemint has been a pioneer in driving insurance penetration across the length and breadth of the country by enabling insurance advisors (PoSP) with technology. "With our enterprise suite of products - Turtlefin- our partners can ease the quote creation, and issuance process, improve customer engagement and sell customized insurance products that can meet the needs of consumers. Our focus since the beginning has been to simplify the insurance distribution and digitally enable the advisors," says Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, CEO and Co-founder, Turtlemint.

Mahyavanshi feels that in the competitive landscape of the fintech industry, where innovation is constant, customer retention becomes paramount. "Our platform offers user-friendly content and training materials, available in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility and ease of understanding."

The company always had positive unit economics. On working in a sector which the government largely regulates, Mahyavanshi says IRDAI's unwavering commitment to achieving 'Insurance For All' has actually acted as a catalyst for positive change within the insurance ecosystem. Further, the company aims to broaden its range of products and expand its partnerships with enterprises in India and in Middle East and Southeast Asia.
Priya Kapoor

Former Feature Editor

Priya holds more than a decade of experience in journalism. She has worked on various beats and was chosen as a Road Safety Fellow in 2018, wherein she produced many in-depth & insightful features on road crashes in India. She writes on startups, personal finance and Web3. Outside of work, she likes gardening, driving and reading. 

 

 

 

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

It's the End of the Entrepreneurial Era As We Know It

With the rise of advanced technologies and AI, are we losing all sense of the independent business person and entrepreneur?

By Jonny Caplan
Growing a Business

7 Practical Tips for Running Multiple Businesses Successfully

Thinking of starting additional businesses alongside your existing ventures? Learn some practical tips for successfully juggling multiple companies from this insightful blog post.

By Murali Nethi
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Science & Technology

Exploring How Virtual Reality is Changing Startups

Virtual reality's immersive environment is where startup marketing is headed, and early adopters will be the ones who profit.

By Kimberly Zhang
Green Entrepreneur®

A Deer Invasion in Hawaii Has Turned Into an Environmental Crisis—And a Sustainable Business Opportunity

How Maui Nui Venison built a for-profit harvesting business that protects the land and helps the local community.

By Jon Bier
Starting a Business

Clinton Sparks Podcast: How T.I. Achieved Massive Entrepreneurship Success in Music and Life

This podcast is a fun, entertaining and informative show that will teach you how to succeed and achieve your goals with practical advice and actionable steps given through compelling stories and conversations with Clinton and his guests.

By Clinton Sparks