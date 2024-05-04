The company aims to broaden its range of products and expand its partnerships with enterprises in India and in Middle East and Southeast Asia

Turtlemint has been a pioneer in driving insurance penetration across the length and breadth of the country by enabling insurance advisors (PoSP) with technology. "With our enterprise suite of products - Turtlefin- our partners can ease the quote creation, and issuance process, improve customer engagement and sell customized insurance products that can meet the needs of consumers. Our focus since the beginning has been to simplify the insurance distribution and digitally enable the advisors," says Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, CEO and Co-founder, Turtlemint.

Mahyavanshi feels that in the competitive landscape of the fintech industry, where innovation is constant, customer retention becomes paramount. "Our platform offers user-friendly content and training materials, available in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility and ease of understanding."

The company always had positive unit economics. On working in a sector which the government largely regulates, Mahyavanshi says IRDAI's unwavering commitment to achieving 'Insurance For All' has actually acted as a catalyst for positive change within the insurance ecosystem. Further, the company aims to broaden its range of products and expand its partnerships with enterprises in India and in Middle East and Southeast Asia.