Prime Securities Acquires Majority Stake in Fintech Platform DhanLAP The investment involves subscribing to optionally convertible debentures, with plans to raise its stake above 50% upon conversion. Prime Securities' total investment is valued at INR 7 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Akshay Gupta, Director at Prime Securities

Prime Securities, a leading investment banking and corporate advisory firm, has acquired a 41.68% stake in Chennai-based fintech platform Ark Neo Financial Services Private, popularly known as DhanLAP.

The investment involves subscribing to optionally convertible debentures, with plans to raise its stake above 50% upon conversion. Prime Securities' total investment is valued at INR 7 crore.

This acquisition aligns with Prime Securities' broader strategy to diversify its offerings, following its recent expansion into wealth management through its wholly owned subsidiary, Prime Trigen Wealth. The move underscores Prime's commitment to scaling its footprint in technology-driven financial services.

Launched in October 2021, DhanLAP has pioneered a digital solution for availing loans against financial assets like mutual funds, shares, and insurance policies. The platform, which has partnered with leading lending institutions, caters to retail investors, addressing a critical need for instant liquidity without disrupting long-term financial goals.

C Chandrasekhar, Founder and CEO of Ark Neo Financial Services, said, "Many retail investors are unaware that their investments in mutual funds and stocks can serve as collateral for loans. Instead of redeeming their assets during financial needs, DhanLAP offers a seamless, fully digitised solution to secure loans, ensuring uninterrupted wealth growth," he explained.

Chandrasekhar also added, "Prime Securities as our major shareholder will create significant synergies, enabling us to scale and innovate further."

Akshay Gupta, Director at Prime Securities, highlighted the strategic alignment of DhanLAP with Prime's vision. "DhanLAP's innovative approach to loans against securities fits perfectly with our objective of delivering scalable, technology-driven financial solutions. By democratising access to these products, traditionally offered by private banking firms to HNIs, DhanLAP is poised to capture the growing demand among retail investors."

With this acquisition, Prime Securities aims to unlock the platform's growth potential, leveraging its expertise and resources to drive DhanLAP's expansion and innovation in the financial services sector.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Andhra Pradesh Lands INR 14,000 Cr Deal for SiC Chip Facility

Indichip and YMTL's INR 14,000 crore venture in Andhra Pradesh will produce Silicon Carbide chips, vital for EVs and renewable energy, with robust state support at Orvakal industrial hub.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Why 2025 Will Be a Breakthrough Year for MSMEs in India's Digital Revolution

With the convergence of AI, cloud ecosystems, enhanced connectivity, and ethical data practices, 2025 represents a pivotal year for MSMEs in the digital sector. To remain competitive, MSMEs must embrace these technologies while fostering innovation and strategically aligning their operations with emerging trends.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

Boba Bhai Secures INR 30 Cr in Series A Funding Led by 8i Ventures

The fresh Funding will fuel Boba Bhai's rapid expansion, innovative menu offerings and strengthen its operational capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Lifestyle

Chords of Success: Saahil Goel of Shiprocket

Goel feels that playing guitar has enhanced his ability to balance focus and teamwork as a founder of an eCommerce shipping start-up.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

What the FTC's 'Click-to-Cancel' Rule Means for Merchants

Subscriptions are easy to start but often difficult to cancel, leading frustrated consumers to seek chargebacks due to confusing cancellation policies. The FTC's new "click-to-cancel" rule mandates that cancellation must be as straightforward as sign-up, potentially reducing chargebacks and improving customer satisfaction.

By Monica Eaton