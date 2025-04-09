Here's how startup founders can leverage design thinking to create impactful products, align with customer needs and stand out in competitive markets.

There's a prevailing misconception in startups that good design is all about making things look pretty. Founders, eager to stand out in competitive markets, often fixate on the visual aspects of their products or brands — sometimes to the detriment of the business itself. But what if I told you that being good at design is less about aesthetics and more about structured decision-making that can drive business success?

As someone with a background in design and years of experience leading both creative and business ventures, I've seen firsthand how proper design thinking can make or break a startup. Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs either over-invest in design or neglect its importance entirely, creating a challenge that stunts their growth.

So, how do you strike the right balance? Here's what being truly good at design means for startup founders and why it's critical for young companies.

Design is about decision-making, not decoration

At its core, design is decision-making. It's about understanding a problem, gathering the right information and making thoughtful choices to solve that problem — whether it's in product development, branding or customer experience.

Founders who embrace design thinking understand that good design starts long before anything is visualized. It involves gathering data, researching customer needs and making intentional choices. In fact, the visual component is just the tip of the iceberg. When founders focus too much on aesthetics without understanding the underlying decisions that need to drive those visuals, they risk creating products that look good but fail to resonate with the market.

Take the case of a product my co-founders and I launched called Remy. We were so enamored with the vision for how we thought the problem should be solved, we didn't stop to consider how our target market's users would actually be impacted by the product. The result was a beautifully designed product that ultimately wasn't saving the core user any time.

These costly mistakes are easy to make for founders, and they highlight one of the core principles of design thinking: aligning your design with real-world needs, not your prescribed vision.

The balance between perfection and pragmatism

One of the biggest challenges for founders is knowing how much time to dedicate to design. I've seen startups spend hundreds of hours perfecting the smallest details — like fonts and color schemes — without ever stopping to think about how their product fits into the market. This kind of over-investment can be disastrous, especially for early-stage startups where time and resources are scarce.

Founders need to strike a balance between creating something that looks good and something that is functional and market-ready. In my experience, finding inspiration is a key part of this process. This doesn't mean copying other companies outright but using existing brands in your industry as benchmarks.

For example, if you're developing a product for an immature or outdated market, you don't need to aim for the level of design sophistication found in brands like Apple. Instead, find a middle ground where you elevate your product above the competition without wasting time or money trying to be something you're not.

A great example of this is a startup I worked with called Privy. Privy had just launched its authentication product but were struggling to gain enterprise marketing share. They felt like they needed to improve aspects of their marketing site and ancillary brand material to begin to close the gap.

While this was true, their benchmark was a company called dynamic.xyz. The gap in their visual identity wasn't large enough to warrant a rebrand or product redesign. So while we made slight modifications to the brand and website, we invested heavily in a well-designed self-service demo for potential customers. The demo helped them stand out, and move potential deals through their funnel faster. We used design to create a differentiated approach rather than trying to achieve subjective design perfection.

Good design elevates your brand — but only if it's backed by research

For startups, especially those seeking funding, design can serve as a powerful differentiator. Experienced investors understand that good design is correlated with superior business performance in both product- and service-based businesses. A well-designed product or brand can signal maturity and professionalism that investors don't often see at early stages, enticing them to make an investment.

But to make design work for you, it has to be grounded in a deep understanding of your customer's needs.

A company I recently spoke with is looking to redesign playpens for the American market. The current designs are clunky and unattractive, and they're trying to introduce better, more aesthetically pleasing options. But before they launch their new product, it's essential that they understand not just what looks good but what buyers are willing to pay for and how the product fits into their lives. And of course, as with any products designed for children, safety is incredibly important. The end product isn't just about making something that looks beautiful — it's about making something that solves a problem and fits into the customer's world.

This kind of thinking applies not only to physical products but also to software and digital products. In venture capital, design plays a critical role in helping companies secure funding. Startups that can demonstrate clear, intentional design thinking — beyond just visuals — often stand out in competitive rounds because they show they've thought through how their product fits into the market. Investors take note of founders who have applied a structured approach to decision-making.

Design thinking as a business strategy

Being good at design isn't just about knowing what looks good, it's about knowing how to make smart, intentional decisions that drive your business forward. Founders who embrace design thinking are better equipped to create products that are beautiful but also solve real problems, fit the market and attract investors.

But there's a balance. Don't get lost in perfectionism, especially in the early stages. Use your competitors as benchmarks, aim for a middle ground and focus on how design can drive business success, not just aesthetics. Design thinking, when done right, can be one of the most powerful tools in a founder's arsenal.