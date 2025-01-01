Finvolve

Paramount Services Raises INR 2.5 Cr from Finvolve

The Gurugram-based startup will utilise the funds to bolster its proprietary AI-driven software, improve digital claims management, and expand its footprint across insurance companies in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Used Car Marketplace Droom Secures INR 25 Cr Ahead of Planned IPO

The raised funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Hippo Innovations and Acculi Labs Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Gurugram-based Wealth Management Firm Finvolve Closes Maiden INR 100 Cr Fund, Launches Two New Funds

Finvolve also announced the launch of two new funds, pre-seed Accelerator Fund and Scale Fund, including a GIFT city, with an investment capacity of around INR 500 crore to widen its investment spectrum: Accelerator, Seed, and Scale.