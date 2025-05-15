You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Finvolve, the multi-stage VC fund backed by India Accelerator (IA), has invested USD 1 million in seed funding into Rohal Technologies, a deep-tech startup specialising in hybrid green energy solutions for defense and mission-critical applications.

The funds will be deployed to scale up production, fulfill defense orders, boost R&D, and grow the engineering and operations teams.

Founded in 2017, Rohal Technologies is headquartered in New Delhi and focuses on building innovative, zero-emission hybrid power systems for use in defense, homeland security, disaster management, and telecom. The company's indigenously developed Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology powers highly portable, rugged, and clean energy systems that can operate in extreme conditions, including altitudes above 18,000 feet and temperatures as low as -35°C.

Rohal's core offerings include hybrid off-grid power solutions integrating solar panels, batteries, and inverters; renewable energy and hybrid power management systems; IT management solutions; and cutting-edge fuel cell technologies. These systems are already deployed by key government and defense bodies including the Indian Army, Air Force, NSG, CRPF, BSF, and others.

Karmbir Singh, Founder and CEO of Rohal Technologies, added, "Our mission has always been to make India energy-resilient in its most sensitive and remote defense zones. With the support of IA and Finvolve, we are now ready to ramp up production, expand our research capabilities, and deliver best-in-class, zero-emission power systems where they are needed most."

With this funding, Rohal Technologies aims to ramp up its patented hybrid power management systems and collaborate further with institutions like DRDO and BEL to co-develop future-ready energy technologies.

The company is also expanding its footprint in advanced tech areas such as exoskeletons, autonomous systems, AI platforms, and APU-based solutions, establishing itself as a holistic defense technology provider.